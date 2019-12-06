Tarek El Moussa’s Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Is Not a Fan of Comparisons to Christina Anstead

Heather Rae Young has something to say to critics saying she is trying to look like boyfriend Tarek El Moussa‘s ex-wife Christina Anstead. Some fans online are claiming that the Selling Sunset star has been changing her appearance to seem more like the Flip or Flop star, despite the fact their only similarity is their blonde hair.

As part of an Instagram Q&A, Young responded to a fan question regarding the online theory.

“How would I be ‘trying to look like someone?’” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, as first reported by E! News. “Last time I checked I’ve looked like this my whole life.”

She added her own joke about the silly fan theory, writing: “Yes that’s my ultimate goal & I even rushed to a doctor to change my whole appearance!!! Come on guys… Let’s stop being ridiculous.”

Anstead then answered another question from a fan, who asked if she and Anstead got along.

“Yes we do,” she answered simply.

It seems like Young has also been bonding with El Moussa’s children, whom he shares with Anstead. The HGTV personality shared on social media that Taylor El Moussa invited Tarek’s girlfriend to the dinner celebrating her 9th birthday, a special occasion that is usually a father-daughter outing exclusively.

“For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse! It’s special to her because it’s a ‘me and her only’ dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted,” he wrote.

Young recently also wrote on Instagram how grateful she was to have her boyfriend’s kids in her life.

“Being around the kids has brought me so much joy and taught me so much patience. Love my life! [Tarek el Moussa] . Our life may not be perfect but it’s perfect with you. Love being part of Tarek’s family, from day one I was welcomed with open arms,” she wrote.

Young and Tarek have been getting very close since they first started dating this past summer. Tarek recently said in an interview the pair has already discussed the possibility of getting engaged.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” El Moussa told Us Weekly in early November. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”