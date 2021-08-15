Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Delight Their Kids With an Adorable Furry Surprise

✖

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée Heather Rae Young surprised his kids (daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5) with a new puppy following the kids' return home from their trip to Cabo with mom Christina Haack. El Moussa shared a fun video with the shocking announcement on Instagram for his followers, showing the kids' reactions to the furry addition to the family. "Surprise!" What is that?! What is that?!" El Moussa said in the clip as the small black puppy ran across the room.

"We added to the El Moussa family!! Meet Bugz El Moussa," he captioned the post, per E! "Been hiding her from you guys and from them for a week but this reaction made it all worth it." Tarek shared earlier this week that the children were out of the house for a week while they were apparently on vacation in Mexico. "The kids have been gone a week and we miss them like crazy," and teasing, "We've got a big surprise planned for them on Friday."

"Missed these babies so much while they were in Cabo," Tarek wrote on his Instagram Story, "and now we have a new baby!!" The next few videos showed the kids playing with their new puppy and its squeaky toys before revealing that fans might get another good look at the puppy at his upcoming nuptials with the Selling Sunset star. "Should we bring Bugz to the wedding?" he asked the kids. To which, his daughter Taylor replied, "Sure." He then said, "Sure. Are you going to watch her?" Heather added, "We need you guys to watch her, to protect her."

Heather and Tarek announced their engagement in July 2020 after dating for a year. The couple still hasn't revealed a date for the wedding as of yet, but their plans have changed since their announcement. "When we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off," Tarek shared on Instagram on Aug. 10. "At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it's not official until it's official...and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so...we decided to switch everything up."

He continued, "We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location. Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot."