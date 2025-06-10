Tarek El Moussa Cited for Battery Following Alleged Altercation

Tarek El Moussa was issued a citation by Las Vegas police after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with another man, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The HGTV star’s altercation reportedly occurred Thursday at The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort, according to TMZ‘s law enforcement sources, and while he walked away with a citation for battery, El Moussa was not arrested.

Witnesses told the outlet that the Flip Off star knocked the other man out with a knee to the head, but it’s unclear what started the fight exactly.

A source close to El Moussa told TMZ that the reality personality was stepping in to defend his elderly father, as the other man had gotten “out of line” with him.

The man who was allegedly knocked out by El Moussa refused medical attention.

The Flip or Flop alum’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was reportedly with her husband at the time of the altercation, but had no role in it.

The Selling Sunset alum did chronicle her family’s trip to Vegas on Friday with a montage of moments from the getaway, but did not mention the incident.

“Not our average Vegas trip…” Heather wrote in the caption. “Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride.” She continued, “We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes — our world, our work, and of course, the glam,” concluding, “Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together.”