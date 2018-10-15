Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s 3-Year-Old Son Hospitalized

Brayden El Moussa is on the mend after the 3-year-old son of Christina and Tarek El Moussa was hospitalized over the weekend.

The Flip or Flop star father took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of the toddler in a hospital bed, revealing the little one was taken by ambulance to the hospital while spending time with his grandmother to treat his croup, a common respiratory infection that can make breathing difficult and result in a distinctive cough.

“So my Big Boy [had] Croup over the weekend while he was with grandma,” Tarek captioned the photo. “It is always very scary to see your child having a hard time breathing. 911 was called and he was taken to [the] hospital in an ambulance.”

The HGTV personality revealed he hoped his family’s rough weekend would help others in similar situations in the future.

“I’m sharing this to remind people it’s okay to ask for help in scary situations,” he continued. “The police and fire department are trained to help in these situations.”

Tarek concluded, “Thank you to all that protect our families, communities and also country. And … of course … Brayden still looks cute:)”

Fans of the El Moussas were quick to share their well wishes in the comment section of the Instagram post.

“Awh, hope he feels better soon!” one wrote. “[Praying] for a speedy recovery! My son had it last year and my husband and I almost had to call 911, it’s definitely better to be safe and call whenever in doubt.”

Another added, “Poor baby! I’ve been in the same type of situation with my son. Very scary for sure! I hope he’s feeling better soon!”

The little boy looks to be in good spirits once again, based on Tarek’s Instagram Story, during which the toddler sat on his dad’s lap to help drive their golf cart. Later, he showed off his spooky side while wearing a Halloween monster mask. “Bray Bray monster,” Tarek captioned the photo.

El Moussa has not commented on social media about her son’s hospitalization. She and Tarek finalized their divorce in January, more than a year after they announced they had split in December 2016 split. The two also share 8-year-old daughter Taylor Reese.

