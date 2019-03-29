‘Swamp People’: Landrys Combat Gators ‘Invading the Community’ in New Clip

In this week’s Swamp People, the Landrys faced a big gator they felt was “invading” their community.

“We got alligators shored up in places where they shouldn’t be,” Troy Landry said in a preview clip for the episode “Hungry for More.” “They invade the community. They invade the house. It’s only gonna get worse.”

He later added, “They’re coming for us now.”

Troy’s speech came after a giant gator killed a neighbor’s dog. Terral Landry joined Troy to hunt down the giant.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dusty Crum returned to the Bayou after a trip back to Florida and tried to help Jacob Landy track down a giant cannibal cator. Robert “Frenchy” Crochet and Gerald “Gee” Singleton tracked down a gator that was srealing their bait, and William “Willie” Edwards was on the trail of a 900-pound giant that was biting his catches.

Swamp People is now in its 10th season. It follows the Landry family and other alligator hunters in the Atchafalaya River Basin in Louisiana. The season debuted at the end of January.

The show’s newest cast member is Ashley Jones, who recently opened up about her battle with depression after suffering a miscarriage.

“It was like I was dead inside,” she told the Clarion Ledger earlier this month. “It was like just going through the motions of life without getting anything back from it. It was a hormonal imbalance and that’s normal, but I didn’t have anything I was passionate about to fall back on.”

Her husband understood she was struggling and suggested she join him on a hunting trip. She soon moved on to other game and alligators, eventually becoming an expert in her field. She impressed a friend who knew someone working on Swamp People and was cast on the show.

“I watched the show religiously and never in a million years would I have thought I would be on it — ever,” Jones said. “Actually, it’s still surreal to me. I’ve watched three episodes with me on it and it still doesn’t seem real.”

The Swamp People family was also recently dealt a tragedy. In September, former castmember Randy Edwards was killed in a car crash in Louisiana. He was 35.

Louisiana State Police said Edwards was traveling on Highway 74 in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when he crashed into a utility pole. It was suspected he was impaired at the time of the crash, but police did not make more information publicly available.

New episodes of Swamp People air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on The History Channel.

Photo credit: History Channel