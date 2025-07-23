Suspect in ‘American Idol’ Exec’s Killing Called 911 Pretending to Be Resident

The man suspected of fatally shooting American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, reportedly called 911 himself while at the crime scene after shooting the couple with their own gun.

Kaye and Deluca, both 70, were discovered deceased inside their Encino, California home on Monday, July 14, four days after police say they received two calls about the property, including one reportedly from 22-year-old suspect Raymond Boodarian, per NBC News.

Boodarian is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary after police say he allegedly entered the couple’s home through an unlocked door at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 10. Los Angeles Police Lt. Guy Golan said, according to KTLA, that Boodarian “was there for approximately half an hour” before Kaye and Deluca returned home.

“A violent struggle ensued between them and the suspect, who was already inside their home, which resulted in the victims tragically losing their lives,” Golan shared.

That same day, two 911 calls were made regarding the home, including one from a concerned neighbor reporting a possible burglary in progress. Police spokesperson Jennifer Forkish said “the second call came later from an individual claiming to be a resident inside the location. The caller eventually advised that police response was not necessary and follow-up attempts to reach the caller was unsuccessful.”

A spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed the ID of the second caller as Boodarian.

Although police responded to the Encino home, they left after “taking additional steps to contact the persons reporting and residents at the location” and after “the Air Ship visually checked the location and advised there was no visible activity or evidence of break in.”

When they returned to the property on Monday, July 14 to conduct a welfare check, they saw blood at the door and discovered Kaye and Deluca’s bodies. Hochman said Monday that investigators discovered the gun used in the double murder, and “it was Robyn and Tom’s gun. It wasn’t his gun. It was exceptionally tragic.”

Boodarian was arrested on Tuesday, July 15 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary. The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations, including multiple murder. He could face life in prison if convicted.