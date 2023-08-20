Susan Boyle Returns to the Stage After Suffering Stroke

The Britain's Got Talent phenom returned to the show and revealed she was recovering, but could still sing.

Susan Boyle make a triumphant return to the stage recently, bringing the shocking revelation that she suffered a stroke in 2022. According to E! News, Boyle made a surprise return to Britain's Got Talent to perform "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Miserables on the finale this week. The song is what thrust Boyle into the limelight in 2009 and her return made for another memorable moment.

Boyle sang alongside members of the musical's West End cast and then spoke with hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly about her return experience on the show. "It feels great," Boyle told the duo. "It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke."

She went on to say she had "fought like crazy to get back on stage" and her performance was proof that she has reached that goal. Boyle expanded on the moment with an Instagram post, detailing her recovery from the stroke and the effort she put into being able to perform again.

"Tonight I had the privilege of returning to [Britain's Got Talent] and performing with the wonderful cast of [Les Miserables]. This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke," her caption reads. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, "I Dreamed A Dream."

Despite not being able to speak at one point during the show, Simon Cowell summed up why Boyle's return was important alongside her influence on the show itself. "Susan, we owe you so much and I knew you weren't well," Cowell said. "But if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because we wouldn't be the same without you."

Fans quickly poured out some positive thoughts for Boyle after the reveal. Many commented on social media, ensuring that Boyle knew she was "so loved by so many" and relieved that she was "doing well now" and "recovering." All the best going forward to the reality standout.