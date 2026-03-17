‘Survivor’ Stars Brad and Monica Culpepper’s Son Dies Suddenly at 28

Rex Culpepper, the son of Survivor stars Brad Culpepper and Monica Culpepper, has died after suffering fatal injuries in a dirt bike accident on Saturday. He was 28.

The death of the former Syracuse quarterback, who played for the Orange between 2017 and 2020, was confirmed by the athlete’s fiancée, Savanna Morgan, on social media Monday.

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SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Rex Culpepper #15 of the Syracuse Orange warms up prior to the game against the Connecticut Huskies at the Carrier Dome on September 22, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

“No one expects to meet the love of your life and lose them in only 6 short years after meeting,” Morgan began her tribute, which came less than a month after the couple announced their engagement. “Rex didn’t always believe in soulmates but towards the end he told me that he didn’t realize what having a soulmate felt like until we felt like extensions of each other.”

Morgan wrote that she and Rex had “lived every single day like it was our last,” doing “every little thing that we set our minds to, between learning new skills and hobbies, and traveling to new places,” leaving them with no “free time” and “not a moment spent apart.”

“I dont regret a single day in our 6 years,” she continued. “You made six years feel like a lifetime Rexy.”

Morgan added that she was sure everyone who cared about Rex “will never truly be able to move on after knowing someone like him,” adding, “You dont just meet people like Rex all the time. He was one in a billion. There wasnt one thing that man couldnt do. Lawyer, mechanic, musician, chef, athlete, nerd….lover. He became such a lover.”

“I will never take for granted how cool Rex was and how cool he eventually made me too. I will carry on his hobbies forever,” she concluded. “I dont think this Rex shaped hole inside of me will ever be filled. But seeing how much everyone around him loved him so greatly, makes my heart full. So here are some parts of him that I would like to share with you, to hopefully make your heart full too. Our story was a good one babe.”

Rex’s father played in the NFL before going on to compete on Survivor: Blood vs. Water in 2013 and Survivor: Game Changers in 2017, while his mother competed on Survivor: One World in 2012 before returning for Survivor: Blood vs. Water the following year.