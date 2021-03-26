Surprise New 'Counting On' Episode Coming Very Soon

✖

Months after fans last checked in with the Duggars, they will be getting an all-new update on the ever-expanding family thanks to a surprise episode! Next week, TLC is set to air a brand new episode of its fan-favorite series Counting On. News of the episode will likely come as a welcome surprise to fans, as it had not previously been announced until it unexpectedly appeared on the network's schedule.

The episode, titled "A New Life," is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET and will follow all-new episodes of fellow TLC series Outdaughtered and The Blended Bunch. A repeat episode of Sister Wives, the TLC series following the lives of Kody Brown and his wives, will air at 11 p.m. According to the official synopsis for the 60-minute Counting On episode, "The Duggars celebrate Easter with several activities, including a bible study and fun crafts." The episode will also document the arrival of one of the family's newest members after "Kendra goes into labor and gives birth to her second daughter. Later, the family gets together for an Easter brunch and meets their 20th grandchild."

The episode will mark the first new episode since TLC uploaded a special documenting the arrival of Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo's second child. That episode, titled "Another Girl for Jinger" and acting as Season 11, Episode 105, debuted back in December 2020. The network typically airs such special following a new Duggar's arrival, making the upcoming March 30 episode not entirely out of the norm giving it will showcase the arrival Kendra and husband Joe Duggar's daughter Addison Renee, whom they welcomed in November 2019.

The episode comes as fans await any news on a new Counting On season. The last season that aired officially came to an end on Sept. 22, with the season finale showing the Vuolos holding a virtual gender reveal party and Justin Duggar announcing that he was courting now-wife Claire Spivey, and so far, there has been no news from TLC if there are plans for the series to be renewed or if it will ultimately be canceled. As CheatSheet notes, the fact that a renewal has not been formally announced is not necessarily cause for concern, as TLC oftentimes doesn't announce renewals until just weeks before new seasons premiere. For Counting On, for example, there was a 7-month gap between Season 10 and season 11, with a similar gap occurring between Seasons 9 and 10. Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see if a fresh batch of Counting On episodes will be headed to the network, though they can continue to keep up-to-date with the Duggar family via their social media accounts, where they share frequent updates.