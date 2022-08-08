'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.

Although official details of Fellows' passing remain unclear, TMZ reports that the accident occurred sometime Sunday morning just outside Las Vegas as the star was in what was the eighth out of nine races scheduled for the night for the show. Fellows, who was racing another unknown driver, was driving a gold Nissan 240 when he reportedly lost control near the finish line, causing the vehicle to roll and catch fire. Per TMZ, "Onlookers were unable to get him out on time." Filming immediately ended following the crash. It is unclear when filming will resume.

Following his passing, a GoFundMe page was created for Fellows' family to "help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family." That page remembers Fellows as "an avid car enthusiast" and "road 'warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising." The page added that Fellows was "admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family-his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10)."

In the hours since it was created, the page has raised more than $4,000 of its $50,000 goal, with many Street Outlaws fans sharing their condolences. One donator wrote, "Been a fan for a long time even though i never got to see him race in person you could tell he was one of the most admirable guys in the race scene." In another message somebody commented, "Genuinely can't think of someone I admired more in the car community. He was one of the most down to earth guys I've ever known.... He inspired many and always will."

Fellows is survived by his wife, Liz, and his two children, Josiah and Olivia. Up until his death, Fellows had starred on Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America. The series follows eight of the fastest teams in the U.S. as they compete for the biggest street race yet, for a prize of $100,000.