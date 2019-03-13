‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets Suffers Heart Attack

Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack, the A&E star announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

According to Sheets, he has been “very sick” for upwards of three months and suffered a “mild heart attack” several nights ago. He is currently in the hospital and has since been diagnosed with congestive heart failure and a “severe issue” with his long.

Sheets will undergo surgery today, Tuesday, March 12.

“Well here we go I wasn’t going to say anything, but you all have been the greatest friends and fans. I’ve been very sick for 3 months and two nights ago I had a mild heart attack, found out I have congestive heart failure and a severe issue going on with my lung,” he captioned a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed.

“All your prayers would be deeply appreciated thank you for being there for me it’s been a great ride #storagewars # Romney has been by my side through all of this she is a good women and I love her,” he concluded.

The announcement of his health scare and upcoming surgery was met with a wave of well wishes from his followers and Storage Wars fans.

“Sending prayers,” one fan wrote. “Darrel you can do this keeping you in my mind today.”

“Good luck man, you’re in my prayers!” another wrote.

“Hang in there and be strong,” another added. “You are in my [praying emoji].”

As the reality star pointed out, his fiancée, Romney Snyder, is sticking by his side throughout the ordeal. The couple became engaged in 2016, Sheets announcing the exciting news to TMZ in December of 2016. Snyder works for HiCaliber Horse Rescue, a group that saves horses from slaughter auctions.

In 2016, Sheets also revealed that he underwent a dramatic 100-pound weight loss.

Sheets is best known as the “gambler” on the A&E series, in which people bid on abandoned storage lockers in the hopes of striking it rich with hidden gems inside. According to his biography on the A&E website, Sheets has been in the business of betting on storage lockers for 32 years and “is always going for the ‘big hit.’” In his tenure as a bidder, he has scored four Picasso paintings and the world’s most lucrative comic book collection.