Steve Harvey Talk Show Canceled After 2 Seasons

Friday saw many series get the ax all around network television, including a few syndicated offerings that usually don’t seem in danger of cancellation. Steve Harvey‘s talk show is one of Friday’s casualties, canceled after only two seasons.

There is a bit more at play here than just low ratings or poor performance. As is well known, Harvey keeps himself busy with hosting duties at numerous events and as the face of Family Feud so it would be natural to think a talk show would succeed.

The issue at the heart of this cancellation according to Variety includes a dispute between NBC Universal and Endeavor that ended up being the nail in the coffin for the series.

While Steve was only on the air for two seasons after a takeover by Endeavor’s IMG Original Content that included a move to Los Angeles and a rebrand, the talk show has actually been part of daytime talk since 2012.

Originally known as The Steve Harvey Show when it debuted back in 2012 as part of Endemol Shine North America and NBC Universal, it delivers “spectacular” ratings according to Variety. With 1.8 million in its current season and a firm spot in the top five among daytime talk shows, it should be a shock that the show was given the ax.

But the move to L.A. and the takeover by IMG Original Content in 2017 infuriated NBC Universal execs according to Variety, leading to move and develop a new “high-profile” replacement. In this case, the upcoming Kelly Clarkson talk show that will premiere in the fall.

Harvey taped his final episode on Thursday and will air original episodes throughout June according to Variety. After that, the show will air reruns until fall.

As Variety points out, sources close to IMG and Harvey don’t seem too surprised by the decision cancellation given the animosity.

“Steve took a shot,” the source told the outlet. “He still made more money than he would have under the old deal.”

Representatives for Harvey or IMG didn’t release a comment on the cancellation at the time of publication.

While this show has been removed from the airwaves, Harvey is far from finished. Not only is he still firmly the host of the syndicated Family Feud, but he will also return for Celebrity Family Feud on June 9, 2019, with ABC. He is also contracted for hosting and emcee duties with events like the Miss Universe pageant and Fox’s New Year’s Eve offering from Times Square.