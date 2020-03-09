‘Spy Games’ Finalists Break Down the Road to the Covert Bravo Competition Show’s Intense Finale (Exclusive)

After a season outsmarting, outperforming and out-spying their competitors, it all comes down to Monday’s finale for Spy Games‘ Christina Randall, Chelsey Mori and Brock Thompson to determine who is the ultimate agent worthy of the $100,000 grand prize. Before the Bravo series’ thrilling season finale (produced by Kinetic Content), the finalists opened up to PopCulture.com about their experience in the game.

For Erroll Southers, former FBI Special Agent, what he was looking for in his ultimate spy was “somebody who first of all thinks they don’t have everything they need. Someone who is trainable.”

Obviously they need to be sharp, and physical fitness is key, but it’s the special skill sets and personal journeys of the people competing for the prize that would put them above all the rest.

For Mori, a 24-year-old law student, her smarts and research skills set her apart from the start, although she confesses to PopCulture that wasn’t her original plan.

“Going into Spy Games, I thought about doing a whole dumb blonde strategy, because I’ve dealt with that a lot in my life. …It’s a good way to surprise people,” she recalls, admitting she had to change her approach “very quickly” when both the assessors and her fellow players noticed she was “pretty smart.”

The toughest part of her journey, Mori admits, was the interrogations, which made her doubt herself and her skills.

“You really have no one to trust out there,” she explains. “No one to give you a pep talk.”

One of Mori’s closest allies in the game was Randall, a 35-year-old social media influencer who drew on her street smarts from her early life in the foster care and group home system as well as three years she spent in prison. Now a mother-of-two and self proclaimed hippie, Randall tells PopCulture she was unsure if what she brought in spirit and smarts would serve her so well.

“Although I knew I was gonna come in and fight as hard as I could, I didn’t know I would have the skills to make it to the end,” she recalls, adding for her initial strategy, she wanted to be fly under the radar completely.

“I wanted to be underestimated as the hippie housewife or hippie wife … and it served me for a long time until I really needed to step it up in the challenges,” she explains, adding that she first started gaining attention for her gameplay after winning MVP.

Overall, the experience has taught her to “take more risks” after being “scared of everything” following her stint in prison.

“It’s made me feel like I could come out of my shell more and almost live my life,” she explains.

Thompson also drew on his past when it came to making it to the finale, having served in the Air Force under Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, keeping the fact that he was gay a secret for seven years while in the service. That, in addition to his background in biology and CrossFit training has gotten him far in the games so far, with Thompson explaining he always made sure to explore his skill sets before panicking on the challenges.

“Instead of just reacting to [the challenges], it was really important for me to take a step back and realize I have a lot of life experience,” he recalls. “Before I ever reacted to anything, it was to take a step back and ask, ‘Where from my background can I draw from this?’”

With such strong three competitors, who will be named the ultimate Spy Games champion?

Spy Games (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

