Spencer Pratt Says Wife Heidi Montag Could Be Pregnant Again

Spencer Pratt insinuated that another baby may be on the way for him and wife Heidi Montag.

The Hills alum dished about fatherhood on Tuesday after the couple welcomed their first child, son Gunner, in October.

He told TMZ that despite being “peed on, puked on,” Pratt has enjoyed welcoming a baby into their nearly 12-year relationship. “It’s been a journey, but it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Pratt also revealed that he and Montag “are gonna have another one, like, in 9 months I think,” suggesting that they either are in the early stages of pregnancy or are trying to expand their family.

The reality TV personality echoed that sentiment in an interview with PEOPLE, telling hosts, “She could be pregnant right now — that could be a scoop, I don’t know.”

Montag originally wanted to have 10 children, Pratt said, but after “a couple insane, crying, up all night , we’ve gone down to five.”

While Pratt didn’t come up with the plan to have nearly half a dozen offspring, he has a positive outlook on his wife’s hopes. “I’m here for the ride,” he said.

Montag has been showing her love for motherhood on social media since the couple welcomed their son more than four months ago. Among the intimate moments she has shared, the Celebrity Big Brother alum recently revealed a portrait of herself breastfeeding Gunner, along with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The new mom opened about motherhood with the intimate photo, which was taken by photographer Ivette Ivens. The photo shows Montag, 31, on a couch surrounded by her four dogs as she breastfeeds Gunner.

“The greatest joy and blessing in my life,” Montag wrote. “My angel has taken me to a completely new and powerful experience. More love than I could have possibly imagined! I love, support, and appreciate women more than I ever have before. The strength and heart it takes every day. It has been more rewarding than I could have dreamed.

She added, “God truly had made women to be extraordinary.”

Montag also revealed to Us Weekly that, while she first hoped for a healthy baby, she wanted her first child to be a boy for Pratt.

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son,” she said. “I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close.”