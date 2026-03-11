‘Southern Hospitality’: Joe Bradley Hit With ‘Slacking’ Accusations From Leva Bonaparte in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Southern Hospitality‘s Joe Bradley is in for a rude awakening when it comes to his big dreams at Republic.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Joe sits down with Republic owner Leva Bonaparte for what ends up being a serious chat about his work performance.

“I’m so grateful to work here. I’m not going anywhere — I’m Team Republic to the day I die,” he tells Leva, adding, “But also, I’m turning 30 in August, and I have to do what’s best for me, and I wanna grow professionally.”

Leva doesn’t seem convinced, and Joe stumbles over his words as he continues, “I have dreams. Um, you know, in my mind, my dream would be to build my dream concept with my mentor.” He assures her, “I know that I can not only be an employee but a business partner.”

Leva initially sits in total silence while processing Joe’s proposal, but ultimately informs him that it “just doesn’t work that way” to partner with her.

“I can’t go to my employer and go, ‘I want growth, I want this,’ but then it’s in the same time that I’m not showing up to work,” she tells Joe candidly. “You are just slacking!”

“Every time I’m around Joe, I almost feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone,” she adds in a confessional. “I’m like, ‘We had this conversation a year ago.’”

The show then flashes back to a year prior, when Leva warned Joe that if he was looking to grow his career, he couldn’t be taking off a month at a time to be girlfriend Maddi Reese’s “hype man” for her DJ gigs.

Leva explained to Joe at the time that while he did seem like the person she would be able to “do something big with,” she needed to know that he was solid “like a rock” before taking that next step together.

Back in the present, Leva continues her confessional: “I told him he needed to put work first. And he did exactly none of that. Instead, he continued to travel with Maddi.”

“I cannot stop my business because you wanna follow your girlfriend around the country,” she insists.

Prior to the Season 4 premiere of Southern Hospitality, Joe and Maddi told PopCulture that Joe’s career and “pent-up stress” was one of the things that set the two at odds during this season, in addition to “drinking and a lack of communication.”

“It’s real s—t,” said Joe. Maddi added, “As much as they were harder conversations or we had disagreements about some of those things, they all were to be able to set us up for a successful future.”

Southern Hospitality airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.



