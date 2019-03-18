‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Kicked out of VIP Tent at Players Championship

Southern Charm cast member Shep Rose attended The Players’ Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Friday, but the reality star was reportedly kicked out of the event’s VIP tent after he began acting inappropriately.

According to TMZ, Rose was drinking in the tent, “becoming belligerent and pestering guests.” Witnesses say he also got up and began dancing, blocking people’s view of the green. Sources say a woman asked Rose to leave but he refused, requiring St. John’s County Sheriff’s deputies to address the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A spokesperson said the deputies escorted Rose from the tent without incident, and that the Bravo star was removed from the Dye Pavilion VIP tent but not the actual event.

Rose attended the tournament with Southern Charm co-stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll, sharing a selfie of the trio ahead of the event.

“If you see us out there at @theplayerschamp please send @caconover home to change,” Rose joked in his capion. “No one agrees with his outfit choice. Good times ahead. (Obviously joking, love @travismathew).”

Southern Charm recently finished filming its sixth season, with Rose dishing about the upcoming episodes during a January appearance on Watch What Happens Live, with host Andy Cohen noting, “I’ve been seeing some interesting posts from the Southern Charm-ers. I’m excited for your next season.”

“Yeah, we just wrapped — and it’s gonna be tantalizing, to say the least,” Rose replied.

It’s unclear whether Season 6 will address series star Kathryn Dennis‘ ongoing custody battle with former cast member Thomas Ravenel, which has now been a court issue for some time.

Ravenel recently subpoenaed cast member Patricia Altschul in an effort to question her about Dennis and Bravo, though The Blast reports that Altschul is asking a judge not to force her to be deposed in the case.

Altschul’s lawyer noted his client is a female in her seventies “who should not be subjected to hours of questioning regarding issues that are totally irrelevant to this case.” The socialite called Ravenel’s attempt to depose her “harassment” and argued that he can obtain the information he is after from other witnesses.

Altschul has been close to both Ravenel and Dennis and reportedly does not want to get involved in the case in regards to either party.

Ravenel and Dennis share daughter Kensington Calhoun, 4, and son St. Julien Rembert, 3 and have been involved in a contentious custody battle regarding the children.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Pont