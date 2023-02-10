'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers Honors Late Brother Conner on His 33rd Birthday

Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers is continuing mourn the loss of her brother, Conner Flowers, following his death on Jan. 30. On Thursday, the Bravo star took to Instagram to emotionally mark what would have been her brother's 33rd birthday, emotionally sharing that she has "been avoiding the post and anything else that makes losing you our new reality."

In the heartbreaking birthday tribute, Flowers shared a throwback photo of her brother, who could be seen pointing off into the distance, with his mother, sister and father beside him. She went on to write, "I want to wish you a Happy Heavenly Birthday Conner," adding, "Mom, Dad, and I love you. here on earth, we are missing you." Flowers went on to thank those "who have reached out and been so helpful during this time." She said that being "surrounded by those who knew and loved Conner all week was a gift in itself. We are so grateful for all your messages – please know they haven't gone unseen.

The Thursday post came just 10 days after Conner tragically died at his home in Isle of Palms outside Charleston on Jan. 30. He was 32. His death was confirmed a statement from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal to Page Six, sharing that "the manner and cause of death are pending," as local police continue "investigating." Several of Conner's family friends, as well as a number of Southern Charm alumni, also confirmed his passing, with his family remembering him in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Conner was a remarkable young man, with the gift of compassion and love for others, earning him friends everywhere he went. His values were seeded in his faith and in his family," they shared. "We know his absence will be felt by many for years to come. Please respect our privacy while we grieve the overwhelming loss of our son and brother."

Amid news of his passing, tributes poured out in his honor. Flowers' Thursday post was met with a similar reaction, with her followers sending her their condolences. Flowers' ex, Austin Kroll, wrote, "Beautifully said. We're all here for you," with her former costar, Kathryn Dennis, commenting, "Love you both!!!! Beautiful day for it!" Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix wrote, "sending you all the love and hugs for you and your family." At this time, further information surrounding Conner's passing is not available.