'Southern Charm': Kathryn Dennis Denies Hit-and-Run Allegations, Despite Evidence

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis says she's not the person who eas behind the wheel of the car that nearly ran over a deputy sheriff outside an elementary school. In reports obtained by Radar Online, the Bravo staple told investigators that she and her 2022 Ford Bronco never left her South Carolina home on the day of the incident in question. However, evidence of the car suggests otherwise. Investigators say there was new damage to the car's passenger side. Her car's license plate number was also reporetdly taken by a witness at the scene. The media outlet obtained emails between investigators and high-ranking South Carolina Highway Patrol officials who had to figure out how to deal with the high-level media attention the case attracted from the October 20, 2023 incident in the small town. Dennis exited the reality series after its eighth season.

Dennis was suspected to be the perpetrator after her vehicle recklessly barreled down the street and grazed Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy Michelle Ward, who working as a crossing guard clutching a large "STOP" sign outside the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner. Her hand and foot were injured as a result of the incident.

In the process, Ward was able to get a partial license plate, and another witness "chased down the Bronco and got the full tag," per the email. Dennis was found later at her home near where the hit-and-run took place. A manhunt was underway to track down the guilty driver.

"She showed him (the trooper) her vehicle which matched the description given, the tag number matched, and the vehicle matched the one seen on the school video," one email read from a State Trooper. "Ms. Dennis claimed neither her nor her vehicle had left the property all day," the email continued. "There appeared to be fresh damage on the passenger's side mirror consistent with striking the stop sign that was in the Deputy's hand. Ms. Dennis stated her vehicle did have damage on it but all damage on it was from old events."