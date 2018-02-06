‘Southern Charm’ Cast Member Cameran Eubanks on Why She Quit Breastfeeding: ‘I’m Just Plain Over It’

Southern Charm cast member Cameran Eubanks welcomed her first child, daughter Palmer, in November, and the new mom has made a decision regarding her infant.

The reality personality used Instagram on Jan. 31 to share that she had decided to stop breastfeeding Palmer, for no other reason than the fact that she was simply “over it.”

Eubanks explained that she tried breastfeeding for three months and was officially “done.” She added that she was sharing her experience in the hope of helping other moms who were going through a similar situation.

“You see, I’m not quitting because my milk supply dried up or because I’m sick … I’m quitting because I’m just plain OVER IT,” she wrote. “By CHOICE.”

“I need some freedom back for my sanity and the bottle and formula will allow that,” the reality personality explained. “You are NOT a bad mother if you don’t like breastfeeding. A happy Mama is the best gift you can give your baby.”

In her caption, Eubanks wrote that she was “opening up the flood gates” with her post, but it doesn’t seem she had much to worry about. Every mother has the right to decide how to feed their child, and many of the comments on Eubanks’ post were positive messages from other moms offering words of support and sharing their own similar stories.

Eubanks was candid and open with fans throughout her pregnancy and hasn’t changed that one bit since becoming a mom.

Shortly after welcoming Palmer, the Bravolebrity shared a snap of herself wearing pajamas and an oversized, stained t-shirt.

“You want real? I’ll give you real,” she wrote. “This is leaked breastmilk from one morning of feeding.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @camwimberly1