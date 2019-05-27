Sofia Richie Wishes ‘Best Friend’ and Boyfriend Scott Disick Happy 36th Birthday

Sofia Richie is ringing in another year alongside beau Scott Disick with a sweet birthday message on social media.

The model, 20, made sure to celebrate the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s 36th birthday Sunday, sharing a sweet photo of them cuddling up outdoors at the Hamptons on her Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” she wrote on the photo, adding a funky GIF of a skeleton playing the saxophone.

The daughter of music icon Lionel Richie and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex have been together officially since September 2017, and over the years have been able to form a solid relationship despite their place in the public eye, she revealed in a rare public interview with Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald in September.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” she said of her relationship with the father of three. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

“Everything is so false,” she said of the rumors swirling around a high-profile relationship such as theirs. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry… It’s hard to fully avoid it, but I get a good laugh too.”

Richie and Kardashian have also grown closer, with the exes even vacationing together with her as part of their co-parenting efforts.

“It’s probably the thing I’m most proud of,” Kardashian said of her relationship with Richie an interview with Paper Magazine last week. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited.”

“I’m proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put in getting here,” Kardashian added in a past interview with TODAY.

“The hardest part was when we both started new relationships,” referring to Disick’s relationship with Ritchie. “That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like communicate together.”

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images