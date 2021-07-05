'sMothered': Jason and Sunhe Get Into a Massive Argument Over Home Cleanout in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

The tensions between Jason, Angelica and her mother, Sunhe, have officially boiled over. Things go left as Jason prepares his home for his fiancée, their baby and his future mother-in-law in PopCulture's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's sMothered, leaving Angelica worried she's not welcome in her fiancé's house at all.

"Our lease is up in two days. I can't have my baby and I can't have my mother living in this house," Angelica tells the camera. "It is absolutely disgusting." Panning around the cluttered home, Angelica reveals she called in junk trucks to take away everything they didn't need and is standing by to supervise in order to make sure he actually gets rid of all the trash.

Jason, meanwhile, is not taking this development well, putting up a fight over lightbulbs and his mother's Bingo markers. "I've been cleaning my own house and then they just sprung it on me that they hired junk people to come throw stuff out of my house, and it totally sucks," he says. "I mean, I invited Sunhe to live with us because I knew she was a package deal with Angelica. And it's because I love Angelica that I allowed these guys to get rid of everything."

Things get heated when Sunhe expresses her frustration and Jason accuses her of "nagging" him. The situation only gets worse when she asks if the whole garage can just be emptied out and Jason shoots her down. "I'm doing this. I didn't have to. I'm doing it," he tells her. "We're paying for it Jason," Sunhe responds, doubling down, "You wouldn't have done anything had we not did all this s— for you? So don't give me your s— right now."

"I wouldn't have to if you're not moving in," Jason retorts, to which Sunhe responds, "Don't freaking slap us with that s—!" Jason insists he's not the one who chose for them to move in at this exact time, Angelica chimes in that they were initially supposed to move in even earlier. Jason insists "things were different then," to which Sunhe argues, " It's always something with you, Jason! That doesn't matter."

As the two continue to go back and forth, Angelica is wondering if she even wants to move in at this point. "I don't know what Jason's problem is," she tells the camera. "We're cleaning out all his junk. He's really putting up a fight with my mom and I've never seen him like this. It's really freaking me out. It's starting to feel that Jason doesn't want us to move in at all." sMothered airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.