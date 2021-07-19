'sMothered': Cher and Dawn Take Matching to the Extreme for Belle's First Dentist Appointment in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Cher and Dawn Hubsher are going all-out when it comes to making baby Belle's first dentist appointment a special occasion. The sMothered mother-daughter duo takes triplet-ing to the extreme in PopCulture.com's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, sporting matching wigs and bows to help them look more like Cher's little girl as they get ready to see Dr. Tanya Nurape.

"I'm having so much fun with our wigs," Cher, 30, tells her mom Dawn, 60. "What do you think Tanya's gonna say?" Dawn replies, "You know, today's a real triplets day. You know, it's all about Belle." It will be a "memorable" day for sure, Cher adds, as Dawn echoes how "exciting" the whole matching endeavor will be.

When it comes to why they decided to sport matching blonde wigs, Cher explains, "Today is all about Belle. We couldn't dye Belle's hair just yet, so we decided if we change our hair, then we can actually fully be triplets. We have bows in our hair, we have Belle's hair color..." Dawn then chimes in as the two women say in tandem, "We're all wearing white! Everything's about Belle."

Seeing the trio for the first time, Nurape is taken aback. A good friend of Cher's, she wasn't exactly expecting the blonde, but it didn't come as much of a surprise once the initial shock wears off. "I can't say that much surprises me, you know, nowadays with the whole triplet thing," the dentist tells the cameras. "I think the mommy and me outfits are cute, but to look identical to Belle with the hair, and then also Mimi's got the hair too... That's next level."

While the day might be a big one for Cher and Dawn, Belle's dad is still out of the loop when it comes to this milestone. "Unfortunately he was on call last night, so he didn't pick up the phone at all 'cause he was in surgery all day," Cher explains when asked about Jared's approval of this appointment. She adds later, "I do feel a little guilty doing it this way because Jared made me promise not to do any firsts while he's gone, but I had to make a decision as a mom what was best for Belle, and we were able to get an appointment today. I hope he's not upset at this." sMothered airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.