'sMothered' Stars Dawn and Cher Open up About Welcoming Baby Belle, Their Close Mother-Daughter Bond (Exclusive)

Bringing daughter Belle into the world, Cher Hubsher couldn't imagine not having mom Dawn Hubsher by her side. Prior to Sunday's all-new episode of sMothered, the inseparable mother-daughter pair opened up to PopCulture.com about adding a "triplet" to their dynamic duo.

When Cher went into labor in July 2019, she and husband Jared Gopman already had agreed that Dawn would be by their side throughout the whole process. While Cher had initially planned on laboring naturally, after 12 hours of active labor, she realized she would need an epidural to continue. "I tried very hard to go all natural but in the end, I just couldn't do it anymore," she told PopCulture, adding that when she had to make her mom leave the room for the administration of the epidural — and in the meantime choosing her husband to stay — she "felt really bad," as Dawn was "so nervous" about the procedure.

Dawn added, "Honestly, that was so hard for me to step out of the room and not be by my daughter’s side for that. As a mom, you always worry about your children, and you don't want anything to go wrong." Luckily, she was able to re-enter the room as soon as the epidural was administered, and Cher told PopCulture she felt like her mom was able to act as her doula that day.

The first days with baby Belle at home were difficult, as Dawn had to return home to Florida from visiting with her daughter and new granddaughter in New York. Both mom and daughter had struggles of feeling lonely and like they didn't have enough time together, but as Cher became more comfortable in her role as a mom, she and the new grandmother couldn't be happier over having a third member of their girl gang!

"Belle is growing too fast and every time I leave her, I have a pit in my stomach," Dawn said of spending time with her granddaughter as she approaches her first birthday. While it has been unsafe to fly to New York amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dawn even drove the more than 16 hours from their home in the Sunshine State to visit. "I just missed holding Belle and being with Cher so much," she said. "FaceTime can do only so much, but it is not the same as being together in person."

Cher and Dawn, who wrote the book "A Bond That Lasts Forever" about their own bond, hope that people watching sMothered will see how rewarding it can be to have a close relationship with their mothers and their daughters. "Nobody knows you better than your daughter. After all, your daughter is the only one who knows what your heartbeat sounds like from the inside," Dawn said. Cher chimed in, "Even though some may not agree with what we do, everything we do is based off of love and a desire to do right by the other person."

