Skilyr Hicks, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Child Star, Found Dead at 23

Former America’s Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks has died. Hicks was found dead at a friend’s home in Liberty, South Carolina on Monday, Dec. 6, her mother, Jodi, confirmed to TMZ. Jodi said she did not know the owner of the property. At this time, Hicks’ cause of death and the circumstances of her death remain unclear. Her mother told the outlet that the musician suffered from “substance abuse” and “depression.” She was 23.

Hicks was best known for her appearance on America’s Got Talent. The young star appeared on the NBC talent competition series in 2013’s Season 8 when she was just 14. She performed her original song “Brand New Day” in front of judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Howard Stern. During her debut performance, she also opened up about where her musical talents came from, revealing that he taught herself to play guitar following the death of her father.

https://youtu.be/6y9w_JTrIz4

“The last time I saw him I remember driving away and he was crying,” she said. “After his funeral, I wrote my first song. It’s kind of like a message that came too late for my dad, but I know if he could see me now he would be really proud of me.”

While Hicks’ emotional performance impressed the judges, who voted to move her through to the next round, she was eliminated before the show’s live rounds in New York City. Despite her elimination from the show, she maintained a following, and many of her fans took to social media to pay their respects after learning of her tragic passing. One person tweeted, “I remember her. Sad,” with somebody else adding, “she is so beautiful… o very shocking, so very sadden and heartbroken…rip Skilyr.” A third person tweeted, “wow. 23 y.o what a shame. Rip & my condolences to her family.”

Further information regarding Hicks’ passing has not been released at this time. The America’s Got Talent alum is survived by her family and four siblings, according to her mother. Her mother said Hicks “will live on through her music.”