‘Sister Wives’: Watch Aspyn Brown Marry Mitch Thompson in ‘Fairytale’ Wedding

The Sister Wives Brown family put their differences aside this weekend to celebrate a “fairytale” wedding between Aspyn Brown and Mitch Thompson.

Brown, 23, married Thompson in front of 120 guests at La Caille restaurant in Sandy, Utah beck in June 2018, PEOPLE reported at the time. Brown wore a satin and beaded Alfred Angelo wedding dress. Thompson’s mother also paid homage to his Scottish heritage by making hats for all four of Brown’s mothers.

“It’s beautiful on its own, so we didn’t have to do much,” Brown told PEOPLE about the venue. “There’s flowers, a beautiful view and a pond. We didn’t have to do much for décor because the venue is already great on its own. It takes away from us having to worry about a lot of details and allows us and our families to just enjoy it.”

Brown is one of Kody Brown’s six children with Christine Ruth Brown. Kody has 12 other children from his marriages to Meri Caroline Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Alice Brown.

While the wedding helped the Brown family forget the drama of moving to Arizona, Sunday’s episode also featured Kody and his wives coming to terms with Meri staying in Las Vegas. In one scene, Meri made it clear that she does not plan on staying there forever, but that did not make it any easier for them to split up.

The conversations about Meri’s decision led Christine to call them a “transient family,” which angered Robyn. Later Meri reminded Robyn she is Kody’s first and legal wife and she is Kody’s fourth.

Another Sister Wives wedding is on the horizon. Mariah Brown got engaged to Audrey Kriss during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. in January. The two have been dating for just over two years and are attending Westminster College.

“We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there,” Brown, 23, told PEOPLE after popping the question. “I had a huge crush on Audrey for a little over a year before we started dating.”

Brown is the only daughter of Meri and Kody. She told PEOPLE they plan on taking it slow when it comes to planning their wedding. She is also happy to know her father approves of Kriss.

“Our friends and family have all been so excited for us!” Brown said. “I actually think my dad almost cried! He really likes Audrey. All of our friends have been so sweet and offering to help and our families are obviously excited to share their input.”

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.