‘Sister Wives’ Stars Spotted Filming, and the Rumors Are Still Flying

The new season of Sister Wives is now in production, even as rumors of tension between Kody Brown‘s wives persist.

On Wednesday, Radar Online reported that Mariah Brown, the daughter of Brown and Meri Brown, shared an Instagram Story snap showing a cameraman filming her with her fiancee, Audrey Kriss. Mariah also shared another photo with the cameraman, adding “We love our camera people.”

Earlier this month, the Chicago Tribune reported that the Brown family was seen filming in the Windy City in May. All four wives— Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown — were seen visiting Mariah, 23,

Mariah and Kriss moved to Chicago in August after Mariah enrolled in Loyola University Chicago’s dual degree program at its Institute of Pastoral Studies and School of Social Work.

Footage filmed in Chicago will likely be used in the upcoming Sister Wives Season 14, as Season 13 wrapped up in April.

The four wives appearing together comes after the last episodes of Season 13 showed some tension between Kody and his wives. The season focused on the Brown family’s move from Las Vegas to the Flagstaff, Arizona area, which put added pressure on the large family. A May Radar Online report claimed Brown was spending more time with his legal wife, Robyn, than the other three wives.

“It appears Kody’s official home base is wife Robyn’s house,” a source told the site at the time. “He didn’t go to another wife’s home for almost a week.”

The source added, “It seems Robyn is his true wife… The rest are just living their own lives!”

After the Radar report surfaced, Meri made a comment that appeared to be a slight directed at the other wives.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them,” Meri wrote on her Instagram Story. “In fact, the more you five, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness.”

“Bitterness is the undoing of creativity. Thus, a poet allows his blood to sweeten with pain. May all pain sweeten your blood so you will access Source Energy and find Peace,” Brown later wrote on Twitter in an apparent response.

During the Sister Wives reunion at the end of Season 13, Christine said she and Meri no longer talk.

“We don’t have any conversations,” Christine said. “You’re not comfortable with me. It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”

The Brown family has also reportedly faced financial difficulties, as they struggled to sell their homes in Las Vegas and pay property taxes before moving to Arizona.

Photo credit: TLC