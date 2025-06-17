‘Sister Wives’ Stars Say There’s a Lot More to Robyn and Kody’s ‘Love Story’ Than We Know

Kody and Robyn Brown are sticking to their new monogamous lifestyle after the Sister Wives stars exchanged polygamy for their new arrangement.

In an interview special with the stars of the show, they open up about Robyn and Kody’s now monogamous relationship and how they believe it was a set up from the start.

“Robyn and Kody had a very long courtship, compared to the rest of us. It is not really appropriate for a married man to have a very long courtship,” Kody’s ex Janelle explained. “So they actually courted for about a year.”

She says if she had the same situation, her decision-making may have been different. “If I had a year with Kody, I’m not sure I would have married him. I might have seen him for a little bit more of who he was, you know what I mean?” she asked. “And gotten sort of off the charm ride. The big charm, the big energy. He comes in with charisma. Regardless, I don’t need to go back and trash everything that happened. If I were to say, ‘Oh, I wish I didn’t do all that.’ Would I be in this great place? No. I’m here for it.”

Kody’s other ex-wife, Christine, echoed similar sentiments about the situation, saying there was a lot of secrecy surrounding Robyn and Kody. “I think it was a love story from the very beginning, and they had to just hide it. But we all knew and they didn’t admit it to us, so it’s another level of lying. It’s another level of betrayal. It’s another level of sorrow for them,” she explained.

According to Kody, he made one fatal mistake in his relationship with Robyn. “Polygamy doesn’t work if you’re going to actually fall in love,” Kody said. “I fell in love hard.”