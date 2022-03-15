‘Sister Wives’ Stars Christine and Janelle Go on a Fun Getaway With Their Kids

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown have taken their kids to the happiest place on Earth following Christine’s split from the TLC star’s former shared husband Kody Brown. Christine shared sweet photos with some of her children and friends at Magic Kingdom to Instagram Monday, rocking Maleficent horns on her head as the family enjoyed the park.

“Loving this vacation,” she captioned the photos. “[Daughter] Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for a photo!” In the hashtags of the post, she noted this was all part of “mom life,” which makes her feel so “blessed.” Christine’s 23-year-old son Paedon wasn’t able to come on the trip, and commented on his family’s photos, “So jealous!!!!!!!!!!!”

Janelle was also having some “Disney fun,” she revealed on her Instagram Story, posing on a ride with daughter Maddie, son-in-law Caleb Brush and the couple’s two kids. The reality personality explained elsewhere on Instagram that she was in Florida for “a Plexus Leadership Retreat,” and decided to have a little bit of fun on the way. “Best part? Maddie and Christine and several of the kids joining me,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her granddaughter Evie with Christine’s daughter Ysabel. “Yesterday we spent some time at the pool. I just loved this shot of Evie and Ysabel.”

Christine and Janelle previously shared a sister wife bond through Kody until the former announced in November 2021 that she had decided to leave the polygamous situation. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in a statement on social media at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody wrote in his own statement, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”