'Married at First Sight' Star Arrested for Deserting Air Force to Be on Show: Alex Henry Went AWOL

One Married at First Sight contestant put his job in the military in jeopardy by participating on the reality dating experiment. The U.K. Sun reports Alex Henry abandoned his post at an electronic warfare base for a shot at love on the Australian version of the Lifetime show. MAFS is infamous for couples who wed sight unseen and go say "I Do" at the altar before an eight week trial marriage which results in each couple deciding whether to stay together or get a divorce. The goal is to prove that experts can set up individuals based on core values from their applications versus other attributes.

Per the report, Henry was taken in by military police after his stint on the show ended and he was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison. The 28-year-old spent 24 days behind bars.

Henry, an Air Specialist, asked his commander at RAF Spadeadam, Cumbria, for extra leave in 2023 to take part in the TV show. It was refused, but he did the show anyway against the ruling.

Henry's representative told the media outlet: "He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities. He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate."

This isn't his first controversy. Since being on the show, an ex-girlfriend accused him of being abusive, even referring to him as a "dangerous individual."

Despite the abuse allegation, the network has chosen to keep him on the show. He previously appeared as a groomsman on the show. He reportedly works as a personal trainer.

Channel 4 confirmed to The Independent that they received "a single allegation against a Married at First Sight UK 2024 contributor and we have responded directly to those who came to us with that allegation."