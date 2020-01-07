‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown ‘Not Planning’ on Having More Kids Following Pregnancy Speculation

Ever since the premiere of Sister Wives Season 14, fans of the TLC show have been speculating that Kody Brown and wife Robyn might be expecting another little one to add to the family. But the reality personality doesn’t have any plans on having another child, Robyn’s former close friend Kendra Pollard-Parra told InTouch Weekly.

Am I the only one seeing a pregnant belly on Robyn?! #SisterWives — BrightLightsSmllCity (@Rocky_Top_6) January 6, 2020

Robyn looks pregnant again🙄#sisterwives — Tiffany Little (@_TiffanyChenell) January 6, 2020

“No, Robyn is not having another baby,” Pollard-Parra told the outlet. “She had a really hard pregnancy the last time around and she gained a ton of weight. She already has breathing issues so she has a really hard time losing weight.”

Robyn is already the mother of five children, with Kody adopting her three children from a previous marriage, David, 19, Aurora, 17 and Breanna, 15. Robyn and Kody also have two children together, 9-year-old Solomon and 3-year-old Ariella.

“Unfortunately, the fans keep speculating that she’s pregnant because they see a lot of old clips of her but she’s actually worked really hard on her figure and her diet,” Pollard-Parra continued. “If she were to get pregnant, it wouldn’t be planned. She’s literally not planning any more kids.”

In January 2019, Robyn said as much to Us Weekly, leaving the door open to any kind of divine inspiration.

“At this point, we feel like we’re done, but we’re open to God’s inspiration,” she said at the time. “When we grow our family, it’s sort of by inspiration. If we were blessed with more children, of course, I’d be totally open to that.”

That inspiration also applies to adding another wife to the family, Kody explained, making it clear that his family was complete with wives Robyn, Janelle, Christine and Meri.

“We’re not even considering it anymore,” Kody said. “It’s not a discussion in the family. It’s a door we’ve basically said we’re closing.”

Photo credit: TLC