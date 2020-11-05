'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Discusses 'Hard' Past Few Months in Cryptic Post

✖

Meri Brown is getting candid about the difficulties of the last "couple months" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lingering questions from fans regarding her relationship status with husband Kody Brown. With viewers awaiting any news on a possible Season 15 of the family's TLC series, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cryptic post with her followers.

Tagged in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the Brown family recently moved, and shared alongside a selfie, Brown’s post began with her admitting that "sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard." The TLC star said that "sometimes you just gotta take a break. To breathe. To recharge. To refill your cup so you can give your best."

In the post, Brown went on to write that there have been days where she goes "to bed at 6 because I don't have the energy to function." On other nights, she is "up till midnight, or one, or two, because my mind won't stop racing." Despite this, Brown said that she keeps "going, because that's what I do. Thats what I always do."

The Sister Wives star went on to reflect on fall and how change, and letting things go, can be difficult, writing that while "they say fall reminds us how beautiful it is to let things go…sometimes letting things go is hard." Brown said that she "can do hard things" and she "can do amazing things." She said that amid this change, she has surrounded herself "(as virtual as it must be right now) with my people," the ones "who see the best in me, the people who want the best for me, the people who support me."

"I'm grateful for my people. I'm grateful for my life. I'm grateful for love. I'm grateful for the abundance of positive energy flowing in and around and through me," Brown concluded. "This is how I live."

Brown's post came amid the ongoing speculation regarding her relationship with Kody, which In Touch Weekly notes was left in question after the couple admitted it had been strained following Brown's catfish scandal. In an April episode of their TLC series, Brown said that their "relationship has been pretty rocky for a while." During a therapy session, Brown said that "the relationship between he and I is gone."