Why ‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown Spent Her Birthday in Tears

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown spent her birthday in tears, and she recently took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers why. In the post, Brown wrote, “I spent my 24th birthday crying. Not for any bad reason. Nothing is really that wrong. But I’m another year older & I’ve done a lot of growing this year — I learned more this year than any others that it is okay for me to feel my f—ing feelings.”

She continued, “One of my yoga teachers taught us the importance of inviting all of our emotions equally into our home for a dinner party. Audrey pointed out that Sadness just really needed some attention at the dinner party today.”

“All of that being said, twenty-three was an amazing year and I’m so proud of my growth,” Brown went on to say. “I will always be a student of life & I am so excited for what twenty-four has in store. But until then, catch me eating my weight in carbs of all kinds — including but not limited to all of the fruit.” She also added the following hashtags to her post: #fruitarian #birthdays #queerbirthdays #growth.

Brown’s mother Meri had a much different type of message in honor of her daughter’s big day.

In a post that featured a picture of the two of them, Meri wrote, “10:02 am, July 29 1995, best moment of my life! This beautiful and amazing person came into my life, and I knew a love that only a mom can know.”

“I have loved watching her grow into such an amazing and wonderful person, loving herself and owning the person that she is,” Meri added.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of her, how amazed I am by her, or how much I love her. Thank you Mariah for being the awesome person that you are! Happy Birthday [Mariah]!! I love you more than you know!” Meri’s message concluded.

Brown’s finace Audrey also shared a birthday post for her partner, including a couple animated pictures of the two of them.

“Happy Birthday babe. Thank you for being so kind, caring, genuine and YOU. Laughing with you all the time is one of the best things in life. I love this adventure with you and can’t wait to marry you!! I love you so damn much,” she wrote in the caption.

“Let’s go do SoulCycle or yoga or get coffee or whatever healthy thing you want to do today lol. Also I made these things,” Audrey added.