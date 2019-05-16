‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Spotted Without Wedding Ring

Kody Brown is stepping out without his wedding ring amid rumors of issues in the Sister Wives family.

The Daily Mail published photos of the TLC star leaving his gym in Flagstaff, Arizona sans wedding ring Saturday, looking like he was having a grand time stretching out and enjoying his post-workout glow.

While it’s definitely not unheard of for people to remove their rings before pumping iron, a source told the outlet that with the reality personality’s charisma, they thought wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn would want people to know he was a taken man.

“He drove up in a little blue sports car,” they said of the scene. “He has a twinkle in his eye and a certain charm, I’m sure some of the ladies at the place were checking him out.”

The insider continued, “You’d never know that he had four wives and 18 children at home. It seems like his wives would want him to wear it, especially at a place where there are plenty of attractive single women hanging out.”

There’s no evidence that Kody was doing anything but working out at the gym, however, and the TLC personality has even been open about trying to maintain his relationships amid a tough move from Nevada to Arizona, even promising to rebuild his relationship with Meri after years recovering from her catfishing scandal.

“What we’ve had to do is discover our new baseline,” Kody said during last month’s season reunion of his relationship with Meri. “Every marriage has a baseline, and it gently changes through the years for most people. Well, Meri and I had an abrupt change. Different culture, Different religious values, we might have just [gotten a divorce], but we’re fortunate enough to be blessed to be a part of a family that is its own culture. So we continue to move forward working on that, steadily moving in a direction where we’re just fully mended.”

As to their relationship status at the moment?

“We are dating,” Kody admitted. “We literally got to a place, it just got nasty. And like no, we’re not gonna do that anymore … I am cutting off everything that was the past. It’s a new date, it’s a new girlfriend, it’s a new person, but we have a history and we also know each other.”

