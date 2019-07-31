‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Posts Photos of Movie Date With Her Two Kids

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown recently posted some photos of a movie date she had with her two kids. Brown took to Instagram to share that she was seeing the new Lion King film with her “two youngest” kids, Savanah (14 years old) and Gabriel (17 years old). The photo is a tad blurry, but it’s clear the kids are having a great time with their mom. In addition to Savanah and Gabriel, Janelle also shares 25-year-old Logan Taylor, 23-year-old Madison Rose, 22-year-old Hunter Elias, and 21-year-old Robert “Garrison” with Kody Brown.

Many of Janelle’s followers have since commented on the photo, with one saying, “A nice date with your kids! Beautiful movie.”

“Good to see Gabe smiling, hope he is adjusting well,” someone else commented, while another follower wrote, “Your youngest are so grown up now!! I’m sure you’re a very proud Mumma, you have the greatest kids! Can’t wait to see news of your next grand baby too.”

While Janelle is out spending quality time with her children, reports have been swirling that Kody is looking for a new wife to add to the four he already has. Notably, he is only legally married to fourth wife Robin, which he did so that he could legally adopt her children.

“For a guy with four wives and almost two dozen kids, Kody’s acting like he’s on the lookout,” a source previously told In Touch Weekly.

“Kody wouldn’t mind having a fifth wife,” the insider continued. “That’s what friends close to the polygamist father of 18 kids are all buzzing about. He’s 50 and says he’s happy at this stage of his life, but some people are noticing that Kody has a new outlook, and that could spell trouble.”

“Maybe he’s bored, but the last thing he needs is another wife,” the source went on to say, then noting that Brown is “looking thinner” lately and has been “regularly” spending a lot more time at the gym.

“Sounds like a player or a guy going through a mid-life crisis to me,” the source also said. “Kody has more than most men could wish for, so he should be content at this point in his life. Adding another wife would certainly give him, and Sister Wives, some renewed interest.”

It is speculated that new episodes of Sister Wives may arrive in 2020.