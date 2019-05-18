‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown’s Jewelry Site Shuts Down Amid Alleged Tax Issues

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown’s online jewellery store has been shut down for weeks, possibly months as the Brown family continues facing financial difficulties.

Robyn was selling jewellery through My Sister Wife’s Closet, but nothing is available on the site. Visitors are greeted with a message reading, “We’ll be back soon! We are busy updating the story for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!”

The most recent blog post on the site dates back to Jan. 17. There has not been a single post on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook from the site since March 10. That has led to a handful of fans wondering when or if the shop will ever re-open.

It’s not clear why the site was shut down. On May 10, Radar Online reported that the Arizona Corporation Commission still listed the Robyn’s business as active. She registered the site on Aug. 22, 2018.

Robyn is Kody Brown‘s fourth “sister wife” and currently his legal wife. He was first married to Meri Brown, but legally divorced her to marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. He is also in a “spiritual union” with Janelle Brown and Christine Ruth Brown. Kody and his four wives share 18 children, three of whom are married.

The family has been facing financial struggles since last year, when he chose to suddenly uproot the family from Las Vegas to the Flagstaff, Arizona area. He bought a plot of land for $820,000, with the intention of splitting it into four parcels. However, they struggled to sell their Las Vegas homes.

Meri’s home was put up for sale in January for $599,900, but did not sell until May 7, and for $20,000 below the original asking price. Janelle originally listed her home in October 2018 for $649,000, but it did not sell until April for $574,900. Robyn’s home sold quickly for $619,900 in February, while Christine’s home is still on the market after four price cuts.

Radar Online previously reported that Kody, Robyn and Christine did not pay $2,063.70 in taxes for their parcel of land, according to the Coconino County Treasurer’s Office. The taxes was due on Dec. 31, 2018 and the total has climbed to $2,146.25 thanks to added interest.

They also owe $2,070.45 in taxes for another parcel of land, which has Janelle, Meri and Kody listed as owners.

Meri, Janelle and Robyn are now living in rental homes, but Kody bought a $520,000 home for Christine.

Aside from their financial troubles, the family is also facing internal strife. One recent Radar Online report claimed Kody is only spending time with Robyn, making his “official home base” her home.

Sister Wives‘ 13th season ended in April on TLC.

