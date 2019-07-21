‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Takes Inspiration From Cruise Adventure With Surprise for Fans

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently went on a cruise with a friend and decided to plan another one after hitting personal sales goals. Brown wants to make it extra special though, and provided fans with information to get in touch with a travel agent to join her and her friends on the voyage.

Back on Thursday, Brown shared a throwback selfie with her friends Jessica and Tanner Harmon as they were awaiting their flight to their cruise.

“While we were on that cruise, we decided we each had sales goals we wanted to hit, and if we did, we were going to share the love with ladies in our groups and bring a couple of them on a cruise with us,” Brown wrote. “So it’s finally happening, the cruise is booked for October!! But here’s the thing, we want as many of our friends and any of you who follow us to join us if you can as well!”

Brown told fans to contact her travel agent to book a spot on Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas, leaving from Galveston, Texas on Oct. 14. The trip includes a stop at Cozumel, Mexico and a group rate is available for $650 to $1,250.

“So all you cruise enthusiasts, party animals and #LuLaFriends be sure to contact Katie to get yourself on this ship with us,” Brown wrote.

Brown also pointed out that this cruise has nothing to do with LuLaRoe and their cruise was just a personal reward they came up with.

At the end of the post, Brown included several hashtags, like “living my way,” “because I can,” “life fulfilled,” “love what I do,” social retailer” and “party animal.”

Brown is one of Kody Brown‘s four wives, all featured on TLC‘s Sister Wives series. She was Kody’s legal wife until he divorced her to marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, to adopt her children from a previous relationship. Meri, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown are Kody’s “spiritual wives.”

In recent months, Brown has become known as a rebel of the family, frequently traveling around and posting photos with other men that instantly spark speculation she is looking to end her relationship with Kody.

Back in April, Kendra Pollard-Parra, a former friend of Robyn, told InTouch Weekly that Brown is “seeing so many guys” and “likes attention.”

“The minute someone looks at her negatively, she’s done. She’s very hot and very cold. She’s a very difficult person to be around,” Pollard-Parra described Brown. “She dates but she’s probably not going to become public with anybody until they’re serious because she knows the scrutiny she’ll get and her biggest thing right now is keeping her fans happy and promoting her business.”

The most recent season of Sister Wives chronicled the family’s struggles to move to the Flagstaff, Arizona area. While TLC has not officially renewed the show for a 14th season, members of the family were seen being filmed in Chicago, where Brown’s daughter Mariah now lives with her fiancee, Audrey Kriss.