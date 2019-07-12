‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Surprises Fans With Photos Alongside New Mystery Man

Sister Wives star Meri Brown sparked speculation that she is dating when she shared a selfie with a mystery man on Instagram Monday. The photo led some to wonder if she is still with Kody Brown, to whom she is “spiritually” married to. Some fans even congratulated her for leaving Kody, even though there is no evidence to confirm that.

The photo shows Brown with a man wearing a shirt reading “Golden State of mind.”

“And then you meet someone who was right in front of you all along,” Brown wrote in the caption, tagging a man named Brandon Stone. She also included the hashtags “living my way,” “because I can,” “friends who become family” and “just smile.”

However, it is more likely that Stone is related to her friend Bruce Stone, whose funeral she attended the day before she shared the selfie. A July 7 Instagram post showed a memorial for Bruce Stone, and include the same “friends who become family” hashtag in the caption.

Even though some quick investigating would reveal otherwise, many fans’ first thought was that Brown left Kody and Stone was her boyfriend.

“Please tell me your leaving Kody!!!!” one person wrote, adding handclapping emojis.

“Such a cute couple,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Just gonna make a statement like that and leave your fans hanging ?? Clarify please!!” another begged.

“I hope with all my heart that message means a change in your life, you have a beautiful heart and a smile that makes me smile, it breaks my heart when i see you upset, seems to happen a lot around your polyigamst situation, you have one life meri, you deserve to smile and be happy every minute of every day,” another wrote. “be happy.”

It might look like Stone is not Brown’s boyfriend, but fans following the Browns know her relationship with Kody has struggled recently. The couple were legally married in 1990, but Kody and Meri divorced so he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn, in 2010. Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Ruth Brown consider themselves spiritually married to Kody.

In April, Kendra Pollard-Parra, a former friend of Robyn, told InTouch Weekly that Brown is “seeing so many guys,” adding, “That’s what Meri does. She likes attention.” However, Pollard-Parra noted that Brown was not intending to leave Kody.

“She’s going to stay on this wagon for as long as she can,” Pollard-Parra said at the time. “It’s her only means for survival. Kody just spent all this money on rent and property so he doesn’t have much to offer … Meri’s got to be careful because if she comes out with a guy, she’s going to break contract so she’s got to be careful.”

Brown was also seen hanging out with two young men while on vacation in Puerto Rico. There was no evidence that Brown was in a relationship with either of them, as she wrote they met in a hotel lobby as she was leaving.

Sister Wives is still in production, with the new season marking the Browns’ first in Flagstaff, Arizona. They are reportedly running into some issues while trying to film in the city, forcing Kody to get “creative.” Some scenes in the new season were even filmed in Chicago.