Meri Brown Breaks Down Over Marriage Issues on ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All

Meri Brown is melting down over her relationship with husband Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives personality has been having a tough time during the TLC Tell-All special, the first half of which aired last Sunday, and this week’s installment of the reality show doesn’t look like it’s going to be any easier.

Kody’s first wife, whom he divorced to legally marry his fourth wife, has been in a strained relationship with him, and after a traumatic Catfishing situation, Kody admitted he no longer wants to be intimate with her.

In the tell-all, scheduled to air Sunday, while in an interview with NBC’s Andrea Canning, Kody, Meri, and other wives Robyn, Janelle and Christine discussed the bad romance.

Robyn added that Meri and Kody’s relationship, “sucks, the whole thing sucks, sorry. It’s not fun and it’s hard to know what to do with it. I mean, we love Meri, we love Kody. We have to be Switzerland [neutral] constantly, and we hate to see him in this place, and it’s stressful for our family.”

Christine added, “It’s sad, you see two broken hearts and there’s really not — we don’t know what to do to fix it otherwise just support and just be there. But there’s broken hearts on both sides.”

Janelle, chimed in that in their family, “you just don’t live in a vacuum. One relationship affects the other 100 percent. I mean, you feel it when things are out of joint.”

Meri began to cry while listening to her fellow wives talk about her relationship.

“Does anyone here ever think maybe it’s just not meant to be? Is that ever a thought?” Canning asked, to which Christine replied, “No one thinks that. None of us think that it’s not supposed to happen or get better. We don’t know what it looks like in the end, but none of us think that.”

Kody, however, also threw in his two cents, saying, “Nobody here is taking sides. I don’t even like using the word hope, but we are actually healing. And we dug this hole for 25 years. It’s not something we’re going to fix with a weekend getaway.”

Meri wiped away her tears and finally opened up about embracing her vulnerability, saying, “Part of me says that, yeah, it’s hard. But but then part of me is like, oh, I just want to lay it out all on the table … but that’s not healthy either.”

Last week, Meri opened up more about her relationship with Kody, revealing, “I want more of a relationship with him than we’re having right now.”

As previously reported, she also recently sent out a cryptic tweet about not being good enough.

The couple has been through a tough time recently, with Kody divorcing Meri to make Robyn his legal wife. Only his marriages to Meri and Robyn are legal, but Janelle and Christine are Kody’s wives in their polygamous culture as well.

Meri later got Catfished in a six-month emotional relationship with someone she believed was a man — only to later find out it was a woman named Jackie Overton who had deceived her.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.