‘Sister Wives’ Daughter Maddie Brush Reveals First Photo of Newborn Evangalynn Kodi Brush

Maddie (Brown) Brush, the daughter of Sister Wives star Kodi Brown and Jenelle Brown, has shared the first photo of newborn daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush. Brush gave birth to baby Evangalynn her second child with husband Caleb Brush, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, waiting nine days before announcing the news.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, just hours after confirmation of the birth was made, the TLC star took to Instagram to formally introduced her daughter to the world.

“Miss Evangalynn Kodi Brush born right on time and just right on 8/20,” she captioned the sweet snap of her bright-eyes baby girl.

The photo garnered plenty of reactions from fans, who were eager to send their congratulations to the newly minted mom of two. Brush is also mom to son Axel James, whom she welcomed in May of 2017.

“She is gorgeous!” one fan wrote. “So happy for you and your family!!! Wonder what big bro thinks of her !!!?”

Responding to the comment, Brush revealed that little Axel “loves her” and is “absolutely obsessed” with his little sister.

“She is BEAUTIFUL, Maddy!!! Congratulations! How are YOU feeling?” another fan questioned, to which Brush said she is feeling “good!”

“She just skipped the newborn look and went to responding to you!! Oh how precious” a third person commented on the post.

“She did,” Brush confirmed. “Im a little sad about it.”

“I love the name and she when older could use Kodi if she wanted it’s a super neat girl name too. What a way to honor your Dad too,” added another one of Brush’s followers. “Watched your family since you all began and it’s amazing to see the closeness your large family has.”

“Someone said that! I like it!” Brush replied. “Her whole name is a tribute to different family members!”

A representative for Brush and her husband, who married Bozeman, Montana in June of 2016, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday afternoon that couple had welcomed their second child on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Evangalynn was born weighing eight-pounds, 12-ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

Her birth came eight months after the couple had announced in January that they would be expanding their family, with Brush at the time saying that she was “really excited” and “over the moon.”

In April, Brush and her husband announced that they were having a baby girl.