‘Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Evie

Nearly a month after welcoming daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush, Sister Wives star Maddie (Brown) Brush is continuing to dote on her newborn daughter. Brush, the daughter of Kody Brown and Jenelle Brown, took to Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 19 with a brand-new photo of the nearly 1-month-old, revealing that she hopes to “raise her to think she breathes fire!”

The sweet snap, showing Evangalynn wearing a floral top and donning a yellow bow, generated plenty of buzz in the comments section, with many of Brush’s more than 220,000 followers voicing their support for the fierceness she wishes to raise her daughter to have.

“You most certainly will!!!” one person commented.

“She is precious,” a second fan added. “With parents like you two she will be raised to know she can do anything. Y’all re amazing.”

“Yes girl! If she’s anything like you she will! She’s her mama’s twin!” wrote another.

“Beautiful Little Lady. If she has any of her Mommy and Grandma’s blood she will light up the world,” a fourth agreed.

After welcoming little Evangalynn on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the baby girl ticking in at eight-pounds, 12-ounces, measuring 21 inches long, and joining older brother Axel James, whom Brush welcomed with husband Caleb Brush in May of 2017, the Sister Wives star hasn’t shied away from opening up about her newly expanded family.

In a touching Sept. 12 post, Brush reflected on her role as a parent and how time seems to fly much more quickly now.

“Someone once told me parenthood consists of a lot of long days and short years. Something that hits home so hard,” she began the post. “Miss Evie is 3 weeks and and Axel is almost 2.5 and I feel like its all become one tiny little blur and time has robbed me. How did my first baby get so big? Why is my second already almost a month old!?”

“Time is a thief and on days I get irrationally mad at what its robbing me of. I wish I could freeze it and soak up these babies just a little longer!” she continued. “No real reason I’m sharing this, other than to just share and say, enjoy your days and love on your family members!”

Brush has also shared several photos of she and her husband enjoying downtime with their children.