‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Gets Candid About Motherhood, and Fans Weigh In

Just a little more than a month after welcoming daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush, her second child with husband Caleb Brush, Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is reflecting on motherhood. In a post shared to her Instagram account on Sept. 30, the reality TV star and mom of two got candid on what it means to be a parent, sharing a quote by Linda Wooten reading, “Being a mother is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had…and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on Sep 30, 2019 at 8:05am PDT

“Today has been hard,” Brown admitted in the caption. “Little to no sleep, fussy babies, Monday blues and nothing seems to be going right. I finally sat down to eat breakfast at 10:45 and came across this quote.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I felt it needed to be shared, specially for the mood I am in today. I am sure I am not alone in this and there are others struggling,” she continued. “Here is a little reminder that you are stronger than you think! YOU GOT THIS MAMA!”

The honesty of her post and a confession of the struggles of motherhood gained plenty of praise, with many of Brown’s followers applauding her in the comments section.

“No matter how easy it looks like someone has it, no one has it easy. People don’t tell you that but it’s OK to say it’s hard, it’s also the best and everything in between,” one person wrote.

“You are a strong woman who came from strong women!” commented a second. “Never forget that! Hugs and kisses.”

“Take it minute by minute, hour by hour. That makes it easier. Tomorrow is a new day,” a third advised. “Watch something that makes you laugh. That’s what I had to do. Take a walk.”

“Keep on keeping on momma! Some days are just plain hard,” acknowledged another. “Give yourself a break. Who cares if you don’t get anything done but keep those little humans alive. The fact that you even managed to sit down for breakfast is an accomplishment. You got this!”

Since welcoming little Evangalynn back on Aug. 20, Brown hasn’t shied away about being candid about her journey as a mom of two. In a Sept. 12-dated post, she reflected on how quickly time is passing, writing that “Time is a theif and on days I get irrationally mad at what its robbing me of. I wish I could freeze it and soak up these babies just a little longer!”

Brown and her husband, who married in in Bozeman, Montana in June of 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old son Axel James.