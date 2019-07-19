‘Sister Wives’ Daughter Maddie Brown Admits One Thing She Hates About Second Pregnancy

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is fed up with being pregnant the second time around. The reality TV star revealed in an Instagram video that she’s getting a bit uncomfortable as her pregnancy reaches the final months.

The 23-year-old shared the Instagram update on July 16, asking followers if it would be “acceptable” to dress down for the remainder of her pregnancy, In Touch Weekly reported. Brown appeared to be wearing her hair up, a T-shirt and no makeup. The hashtags “#done” and “#35weeks” were seen floating all over her face in the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Is it socially acceptable just to look like this til the baby’s born?” she questioned.

Brown went on to joke, “Can I just blame it one the heat and the pregnancy? Because I have no energy to get ready. And when I do get ready, I just feel hot.”

The TLC personality has been open about her struggles with pregnancy. In June, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram Story revealing that she was “about 98 percent done mentally with being pregnant.”

She and her husband recently moved to North Carolina, In Touch Weekly reported, meaning she’s probably been struggling with summer heat in the later weeks of her pregnancy. Brown and her husband revealed they moved to the Carolinas because of a job opportunity for Brush.

Brown is just one of Kody Brown’s children that lives far from the famous family. In Touch Weekly reported that Mariah Brown, Kody’s daughter with Meri Brown, lives in Chicago with fiancee Audrey Kriss. Aspyn Brown, Christine Brown’s daughter, lives in Utah with husband Mitch Thompson. Logan Brown, Janelle’s son, still lives in Las Vegas despite his family’s recent move to nearby Arizona.

Brown is expecting her second child with husband Caleb Brush. The couple announced the pregnancy in January, according to PEOPLE.

“I am really excited,” she told the magazine at the time. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon! I have no idea what I think it is. I’ll just be happy with a healthy baby.”

Fans now know the couple is expecting a baby girl, as reported by In Touch Weekly. They confirmed they were having a daughter in April, several months after they announced that son Axel would be a big brother. The couple had a gender reveal party on Skype so Brush’s family could watch and find out what they were having with everyone else.