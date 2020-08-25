'Sister Wives': Maddie Brown’s 1-Year-Old Daughter Undergoes Amputation Surgery

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush revealed on Instagram that her daughter Evangalynn Kodi underwent amputation surgery. Doctors amputated her left foot and she is now recovering from the procedures at home. Brown shared a photo with her 1-year-old wearing bandages on her left leg and right hand since doctors also helped her gain mobility in her hand.

"Evie received some major gifts for her 1st birthday," Brown, 24, wrote. "Her surgeon laid the groundwork for her new foot and mobility it will bring, by way of a Boyd amputation. Another gave her some extra mobility in her hand, by clipping her webbing she had in her right hand." Brown added that Evangalynn is now home and "recovering beautifully."

Evangalynn was diagnosed with oligodactyly, a congenital anomaly that occurs when a person is born with less than five fingers on a hand reports PEOPLE. Two of her fingers were fused together at birth, and she was missing a toe and thumb. One leg was missing a fibula, or calf bone, and she was born with a bowed tibia, or shin bone. In October, Brown and husband Caleb Brush told PEOPLE Evangalynn was diagnosed with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, which affects bone formation in utero. They had to wait until her first birthday to see how Evangalynn could be treated.

Bush said Evangalynn was diagnosed with oligodactyly before she was born. They learned about her FACTO syndrome diagnosis later. It is a very rare genetic disorder and the cause is unknown. "We were shocked," Bush told PEOPLE. "I was just sitting there trying to comprehend what’s going on, having just had a baby as they are bringing in all these specialists. I was freaking out." Evangelynn will grow up with "limitations, but not huge hindrances," she said. Although her condition is "abnormal," Bush said she wants Evangalynn to "grow up and feel proud about who she is."

Brown is the daughter of Kody Brown and his second wife, Janelle Brown. She married Brush in Montana in June 2016. The couple is also parents to son Axel James, 3. Brown lives in North Carolina, far from other members of the Brown family, who live in Arizona. She told one Instagram follower last year that the reason for the move was simple. Brush got a job in North Carolina.