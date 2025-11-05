‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Daughter Hid Pregnancy From Him

Sister Wives‘ star Janelle Brown’s kids have beeb estranged from their father Kody for some time. One of his daughter’s, Maddie, didn’t even tell him that she was expecting her fourth child, a baby she welcomed in March of this year.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of the TLC show, before Maddie gave birth to daughter Emilia Estelle Brush, Janelle opens up in a confessional about how Maddie kept her pregnancy hidden from Kody.

“No, Maddie doesn’t really even tell him that she’s pregnant,” Janelle says. “He’ll find out.”

Maddie announced the baby’s birth in an Instagram post this Spring. “Absolutely worth the wait, Miss Emilia Estelle Brush has finally made her grand entrance!” she wrote in the caption. “Our sweet girl took her time, keeping us all in suspense, but when she decided it was time—she didn’t waste a second. Born on 3/14, she arrived absolutely perfect. We are completely smitten with our newest little love.🩵”

Last season, Janelle spoke with Kody about his distant relationships with their children. When Janelle opened up to her former husband about how she’s considering moving closer to Maddie to be near their grandchildren. Kody then asked, “Why didn’t she call me to tell me she was having a baby?” Janelle kept it honest, replying, “The kids are all feeling very estranged from you.”

In a confessional, Janelle shared with producers that Maddie felt like her father “hasn’t shown interest” in her children. “Maddie has observed to me that Kody has not been out to see her kids since Evie was born, and Evie’s 3,” she explained. “Maddie’s like, ‘Why would I tell him that I’m having another one? He hasn’t really shown that much interest in the other two.’” Kody didn’t understand Maddie’s point of view.

After decades of polygamy, Kody’s only remaining wife is Robyn. He also has estranged relationships from his other exes.