‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Under Fire From Fans After Recent Behavior in Latest Episode

Kody Brown is being dubbed “selfish” by Sister Wives fans after a recent episode of the series showed him secretly planning a move from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

During the latest episode of the popular TLC series, Brown began planning to build a new home in Arizona for his family of 25, despite that not everyone, including wives Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Christine Brown, were on board or even knew about the plan.

His sly moves were slammed by those on social media, who criticized Brown for going behind his family’s backs and not putting the well-being of his 18 children first.

“Kody Brown discusses nothing with his wives. Those women don’t need to live under one roof,” one fan slammed the Brown family patriarch.

“#SisterWives shouldn’t enrage me, but watching Robyn & Kody manipulate everyone else surrounding moving the family is infuriating,” another added.

Several fans also criticized Brown’s desire to have all four of his wives living under a single roof, as they lived in separate houses at their Las Vegas residences and had expressed their doubts about merging into a single home.

“If Kody wanted them to live in one house, he should have designed the house, gotten all the wives to sign off on it, and only then bought land in Flagstaff. #dramaqueen #sisterwives,” one Sister Wives fan wrote.

Several more people took aim at Brown’s willingness to uproot his children and move them to an entirely different state away from their friends.

“This is literally Kody’s most selfish move to date! Uprooting all these kids simply for some bogus reason & I cannot even believe it,” one fan chimed in on the discussion.

“Can’t believe they will pull these young kids through yet another move to placate Kody,” another added. “How selfish can anyone be?”

Despite fan outrage and his wives’ initial reluctance, the move to Arizona did eventually happen, with Brown opening up about their move “to heaven” when speaking to the Associated Press in August.

“Let’s just say there’s a lot of hippies in Flagstaff, and they’re awesome,” he said. “We moved to heaven.”

Brown’s dreams of a big home with his entire family under a single roof, however, did not come to fruition, and they instead opted for four new homes situated on roughly 15 acres of land in the “live and let live” city of Flagstaff that cost them $820,000.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.