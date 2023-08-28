'Sister Wives' In Danger of Cancellation, Report Claims

Sister Wives is in danger of cancellation, a new report claims. According to OK Magazine, a source from the show's network, TLC, stated that the series will likely not go on after its current 18th season. The main reason is that three of Kody Brown's four wives have left, meaning there are no plural marriages for the show to revolve around.

The insider went on to say that TLC is considering moving their focus to a sort-of spinoff series, Cooking With Just Christine, which has been streaming on YouTube. "TLC wants to see if people truly want to have a spinoff series on Christine and Janelle," the source claims. "If that's the case, then it's practically guaranteed that this will be the last season of Sister Wives." However, there is one thing that could turn the tide for Kody. "If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons," the insider explained. "If not, it's going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff – or spinoffs – and the family will move on with their next adventure."

Kody Brown's first wife was Meri. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three in 1994, and she has since left him as well. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife — and only remaining — wife.

In a previous sneak peek at the premiere episode from ET Online, Robyn tearfully spoke that the loss of her three sister wives has left her "questioning my reality," adding, "I'm starting to wonder if I didn't really know what was happening back then. I'm just looking for answers because I don't understand this." Robyn later makes reference to her first marriage, saying that she was in a "tough situation" and looking for a "safe family" for herself and her kids. "When I met Kody's family, I saw them operating as one family," she said, "I thought this was a safe place for my kids to be." Sister Wives Season 18 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET, on TLC.