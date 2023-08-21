'Sister Wives': Kody Brown Wants Second Chance With One Divorced Wife

Kody Brown is not giving up on at least two out of his four marriages, according to a new chat with PEOPLE. In the exclusive, Brown spoke with the outlet about the upcoming season and the departure of his wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. He also detailed how he still thinks there's a chance for reconciliation with at least one of his former wives.

"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won't say she's been wishy-washy about the departure," Brown says. "But I keep thinking, 'This isn't a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we'll just work on it.'"

The tone here is far from the tone we've seen on the TLC series and in the trailer for the newest season. Janelle Brown even curses at her former love, bluntly telling him "f- you" as he slams the door shut.

"I have to find a new normal with Janelle because even if Janelle and I reconcile our marriage, it's still going to be a new normal because it's going to be different from where we've been before," Brown continued. "Because how it was working for us didn't seem like it was quite right. It wasn't whole."

Janelle remains close with her former sister wife Christine Brown, crediting the latter's decision to leave with giving her the courage to separate from Kody herself. Meri Brown also decided the time had come to leave following years of rumors that she was always poised to leave. In the end, she was the third wife to depart, leaving behind Robyn Brown in an emotional spot with Kody Brown.

#SisterWives Star Christine Brown Engaged 5 Months After Split From Kody Brownhttps://t.co/6mNdUw4YTT — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 18, 2023

"Any effort I would ever think in that direction would need to be put into my relationship with Janelle and certainly my relationship with Robyn to maintain that relationship as well," Brown says, adding that he isn't looking for a new wife to add to the family. Robyn Brown made clear that she was unhappy as a single wife, hoping to once again have a plural marriage with Brown.

Janelle Brown doesn't feel similar to her former husband, and likely won't be rushing back to the marriage. "I don't have any regrets," Brown told PEOPLE, noting that the decision to leave opened the door to her current path. "We're all settling into the new path...There's only possibilities in front of us."