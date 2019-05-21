‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Leaves Fans Scratching Heads After Posting Photos of Arizona Home

Last year, the cast of Sister Wives moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona, with the move taking up the majority of the TLC reality show’s 13th season.

On Monday, Christine Brown used her Instagram to share photos of her home in Flagstaff, though the snaps had fans wondering whether the entire Brown family was actually living together.

Brown posted a slideshow of photos of her home covered in snow, sharing images of the yard, deck and a pair of small buildings.

“So excited it snowed again!!” she wrote. “Hopefully it’s enough to get my snow blower out. #snow #springsnow #soexcitedtousemysnowblower #snowblower.”

During Season 13, Kody Brown had planned to build one large house in Arizona for himself and his four wives to live in, though the family hasn’t yet made it clear whether that home is completed or in progress.

“Did they finish building their new houses?” one fan asked on Christine’s post. “Are you guys coming back for a new season and is this your new property?” wondered another.

Several fans also wondered whether the wives would be living in separate houses.

“Are you all in the one giant house? Or still all in homes if your own?” one person wrote. Another comment read, “Did you guys build individual homes or one all together?”

While it’s unlikely, the Browns’ move could result in the family facing legal issues, as polygamy is not legal in the state of Arizona.

“Polygamy is unlawful in Arizona,” legal expert Monica Lindstrom told RadarOnline. ” Arizona’s Constitution specifically addresses polygamy and states in Article 20, section 2, ‘Polygamous or plural marriages, or polygamous co-habitation, are forever prohibited within this state.’ Under Arizona’s Constitution, living with one wife and a spiritual wife, or two or three etc., could meet the definition of ‘polygamous co-habitation,’ which is prohibited.”

Technically, Kody is only legally married to his wife Robyn, though he has reportedly had ceremonies to celebrate his marriages to wives Janelle and Christine. He also divorced wife Meri in 2014 in order to be able to legally marry Robyn.

Before moving to Las Vegas, the Brown family lived in Utah, but left the state due to its laws regarding polygamy.

