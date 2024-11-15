‘The Young and the Restless’ Shocks Fans by Bringing Back Two Super Villains

Two villains are once again walking the streets of Genoa City. During the Nov. 14 episode of The Young and the Restless, the long-running CBS soap opera brought back two of its most notorious supervillains: Ray Wise’s Ian Ward and Colleen Zenk’s Aunt Jordan.

The two characters were brought back for a revenge plot targeting Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that was first teased in The Young and the Restless’ milestone 13,000th episode Wednesday. After receiving a text from Sharon’s number saying she wanted to confess, Phyllis was involved in a devastating car crash. All the while, Sharon was searching for her phone a Crimson Lights. During Thursday’s episode, it was confirmed that Sharon hadn’t sent the texts at all when Aunt Jordan met Ian in a hotel room and told him, “It’s done. Exactly according to plan.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

According to head writer Josh Griffith, Ian and Aunt Jordan’s return to Genoa City spells danger for the rest of the town’s residents.

“The pairing of Ian Ward and Aunt Jordan will be a double dose of danger,” Griffith told Deadline. “The residents of Genoa City should be on high alert thanks to this intriguing alliance. As a company, we are thrilled to welcome back the talented, Ray Wise and Colleen Zenk to the canvas.”

Wise’s return to The Young and the Restless was a long-time coming. The actor first took on the role of Ian, who was introduced as Nikki Newman’s former cult leader and lover, back in 2014. He recurred in the role through the seasons, taking home a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Performer in 2015, before he bowed out in 2016.

“It’s wonderful to be back on The Young and the Restless,” Wise said of his return. “It feels like home. I had a great time when I last appeared on the show and am having an even better time now with the talented, Colleen Zenk. I could not have asked for a better partner in crime and it’s so good to see both Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott again. I look forward to the mischievous Ian Ward causing more havoc in Genoa City. Stay tuned, it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

Zenk, who last appeared on the show in June 2024 when her character was held captive by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) before going to prison, added, “I’m so happy to return to Y&R surrounding the show’s 13,000th episode and be paired with the amazing, Ray Wise. Jordan is lucky enough to have Ian Ward by her side and she settles some unfinished business while also finding the time to take on some new adversaries as well.”

Fans will have to keep watching to see how Ian and Aunt Jordan’s return to Genoa City unfolds. New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS.