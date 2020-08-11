Sharna Burgess Weighs in on 'DWTS' Co-Star Artem Chigvintsev Becoming a Dad

✖

Sharna Burgess knows her former Dancing With the Stars co-star Artem Chigvintsev is going to be an "amazing" father after he and fiancée Nikki Bella welcomed their first child together on July 31. Burgess told Us Weekly Friday that because Chigvintsev is such a "calm and kind" person, she knows he will transfer those attributes over to his fathering approach.

"I think he’ll be very, very patient," she told the outlet. "He’s been wanting that family life for a long time. I think he’s just going to explode with love for awhile, but I think he’s going to be very practical. Even though he’s kind and calm, he’ll have a strictness about him about manners and being polite and being kind."

The Season 27 winner added that Chigvintsev was "raised well," but also "raised himself" as a child. "He was a dance kid traveling the world like me," she continued of their similar early days performing on the road. "You sort of learn by experience and environment, but he’s going to be an amazing dad. I definitely know that." Burgess added of Bella that the Total Bellas star "will be an amazing mom," adding of her relationship with her husband-to-be, "The way they balance each other is just so special." While Burgess has not gotten to speak with the new parents after they welcomed their son, she said, "I love them so much, and I really can’t wait to meet their baby boy. He’s already such a dad."

Bella and Chigvintsev shared the first photo of their son on social media last month, with the new mom writing, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy. Chigvintsev shared the same photo, adding, "Please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev... proud of my love." The former WWE superstar tweeted soon after that her husband-to-be was already "the best dad," writing, "Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family."

There's a second new baby in the Bella family, with Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, welcoming her second child with husband Daniel Bryan less than 24 hours after her sister. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!" the couple, already parents to 2-year-old daughter Birdie, wrote at the time.